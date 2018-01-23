Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup

Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup

The festival is set to take over Paul Brown Stadium July 26-28

Written By: Nia Noelle

The Cincinnati Music Festival is getting ready for the 2018 season by announcing the first of several acts to hit the stage this year.

Crowd favorite Fantasia is back after stealing the show the last two years.  Along with her, Keith Sweat and Boyz II Men.  It hasn’t been announced if any of these artist with perform at the Friday or Saturday show but we sure hope Fantasia is will be headlining one of those nights.

The Throwback Hip Hop night on Thursday will be returning for the third year with MC Lyte, DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Vader from our sister station RNB 100.3 

Check out performances and more from the 2017 Cincinnati Music Festival here 

Photos