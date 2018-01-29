GRAMMY AWARDS: Complete Winners List

The 2018 Grammy Awards have just wrapped up. Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar and Chris Stapleton got the most wins. Here’s a list of all the winners:
Record of the Year: Bruno Mars “24K Magic”
Album of the Year: Bruno Mars 24K Magic
Song of the Year: (Award goes to songwriter(s). Artist names in parentheses.) “That’s What I Like” Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip (Bruno Mars)
Best New Artist: Alessia Cara
Best Pop Solo Performance: Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Various Artists Tony Bennett Celebrates 90
Best Pop Vocal Album: Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)
Best Dance Recording: LCD Soundsystem “Tonite”
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Kraftwerk 3-D the Catalogue
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Jeff Lorber Fusion Prototype
Best Rock Performance: Leonard Cohen “You Want It Darker”
Best Metal Performance: Mastodon “Sultan’s Curse”
Best Rock Song: “Run” Foo Fighters (Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Album: The War on Drugs A Deeper Understanding
Best Alternative Music Album: The National Sleep Well Beast
Best R&B Performance: Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Childish Gambino “Redbone”
Best R&B Song: “That’s What I Like” Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip (Bruno Mars)
Best Urban Contemporary Album: The Weeknd Starboy
Best R&B Album: Bruno Mars 24K Magic
Best Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.”
Best Rap/Sung Performance: Kendrick Lamar f/ Rihanna “LOYALTY.”
Best Rap Song: “HUMBLE.” K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II(Kendrick Lamar)
Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar DAMN.
Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton “Either Way”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Little Big Town “Better Man”
Best Country Song: “Broken Halos” Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton)
Best Country Album: Chris Stapleton From A Room: Volume 1
Best Gospel Performance/Song: CeCe Winans “Never Have to Be Alone”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Hillsong Worship “What a Beautiful Name”
Best Gospel Album: CeCe Winans Let Them Fall in Love
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Zach Williams Chain Breaker
Best Roots Gospel Album: Reba McEntire Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope
Best Latin Pop Album: Shakira El Dorado
Best American Roots Performance: Alabama Shakes “Killer Diller Blues”
Best American Roots Song: “If We Were Vampires” Jason Isbell (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit)
Best Americana Album: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit The Nashville Sound
Best Bluegrass Album [tie] The Infamous Stringdusters Laws of Gravity and Rhonda Vincent and the Rage All The Rage – In Concert Volume One
Best Traditional Blues Album: Rolling Stones Blue & Lonesome
Best Contemporary Blues Album: Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ TajMo
Best Folk Album: Aimee Mann Mental Illness
Best Reggae Album: Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley Stony Hill
Best Children’s Album: Lisa Loeb Feel What U Feel
Best Spoken Word Album: Carrie Fisher The Princess Diarist
Best Comedy Album: Dave Chappelle The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas
Best Musical Theater Album: Dear Evan Hansen
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: La La Land
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: La La Land
Best Song Written for Visual Media: “How Far I’ll Go” Lin-Manuel Miranda (Auli’i Cravalho)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: “Putin” Randy Newman (Randy Newman)
Best Recording Package: [tie] El Orisha De La Rosa (Magín Díaz) and Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) (Father John Misty)
Best Album Notes: Lynell George Otis Redding Live at the Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: 24K Magic (Bruno Mars)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin
Best Remixed Recording: “You Move (Latroit Remix)” Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)
Best Music Video: Kendrick Lamar “Humble.”
Best Music Film: The Defiant Ones