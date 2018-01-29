Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

GRAMMY AWARDS: Complete Winners List

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

The 2018 Grammy Awards have just wrapped up. Bruno MarsKendrick Lamar and Chris Stapleton got the most wins. Here’s a list of all the winners:

Record of the Year: Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

Album of the Year: Bruno Mars 24K Magic 

Song of the Year(Award goes to songwriter(s). Artist names in parentheses.) “That’s What I Like” Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist: Alessia Cara

Best Pop Solo Performance: Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Various Artists Tony Bennett Celebrates 90

Best Pop Vocal AlbumEd Sheeran ÷ (Divide)

Best Dance RecordingLCD Soundsystem “Tonite”

Best Dance/Electronic AlbumKraftwerk 3-D the Catalogue

Best Contemporary Instrumental AlbumJeff Lorber Fusion Prototype

Best Rock Performance: Leonard Cohen “You Want It Darker”

Best Metal Performance: Mastodon “Sultan’s Curse”

Best Rock Song:  “Run” Foo Fighters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album: The War on Drugs A Deeper Understanding

Best Alternative Music Album: The National Sleep Well Beast

Best R&B Performance: Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Childish Gambino “Redbone”

Best R&B Song: “That’s What I Like” Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip (Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Album: The Weeknd Starboy

Best R&B AlbumBruno Mars 24K Magic

Best Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.”

Best Rap/Sung Performance: Kendrick Lamar f/ Rihanna “LOYALTY.”

Best Rap Song:  “HUMBLE.” K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II(Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar DAMN.

Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton “Either Way”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Little Big Town “Better Man”

Best Country Song: “Broken Halos” Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album: Chris Stapleton From A Room: Volume 1

Best Gospel Performance/Song: CeCe Winans “Never Have to Be Alone”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Hillsong Worship “What a Beautiful Name”

Best Gospel Album: CeCe Winans Let Them Fall in Love

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Zach Williams Chain Breaker

Best Roots Gospel Album: Reba McEntire Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope

Best Latin Pop Album: Shakira El Dorado

Best American Roots Performance: Alabama Shakes “Killer Diller Blues”

Best American Roots Song: “If We Were Vampires” Jason Isbell (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit)

Best Americana Album: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit The Nashville Sound

Best Bluegrass Album [tie] The Infamous Stringdusters Laws of Gravity and Rhonda Vincent and the Rage  All The Rage – In Concert Volume One

Best Traditional Blues Album: Rolling Stones Blue & Lonesome

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ TajMo

Best Folk Album: Aimee Mann Mental Illness

Best Reggae Album: Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley  Stony Hill

Best Children’s Album: Lisa Loeb Feel What U Feel

Best Spoken Word Album: Carrie Fisher The Princess Diarist

Best Comedy Album: Dave Chappelle The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas

Best Musical Theater AlbumDear Evan Hansen

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual MediaLa La Land

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual MediaLa La Land

Best Song Written for Visual Media: “How Far I’ll Go” Lin-Manuel Miranda (Auli’i Cravalho)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: “Putin” Randy Newman (Randy Newman)

Best Recording Package: [tie] El Orisha De La Rosa (Magín Díaz) and Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) (Father John Misty)

Best Album Notes: Lynell George Otis Redding Live at the Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical24K Magic (Bruno Mars)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin

Best Remixed Recording: “You Move (Latroit Remix)” Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)

Best Music Video: Kendrick Lamar “Humble.”

Best Music Film: The Defiant Ones

 

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Complete , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Grammy Awards , List , winners

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading GRAMMY AWARDS: Complete Winners List

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos