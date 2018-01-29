GRAMMY AWARDS: Complete Winners List

The 2018 Grammy Awards have just wrapped up. Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar and Chris Stapleton got the most wins. Here’s a list of all the winners:

Record of the Year: Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

Album of the Year: Bruno Mars 24K Magic

Song of the Year : (Award goes to songwriter(s). Artist names in parentheses.) “That’s What I Like” Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist: Alessia Cara

Best Pop Solo Performance: Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album : Various Artists Tony Bennett Celebrates 90

Best Pop Vocal Album : Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)

Best Dance Recording : LCD Soundsystem “Tonite”

Best Dance/Electronic Album : Kraftwerk 3-D the Catalogue

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album : Jeff Lorber Fusion Prototype

Best Rock Performance : Leonard Cohen “You Want It Darker”

Best Metal Performance : Mastodon “Sultan’s Curse”

Best Rock Song : “Run” Foo Fighters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album : The War on Drugs A Deeper Understanding

Best Alternative Music Album : The National Sleep Well Beast

Best R&B Performance : Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Best Traditional R&B Performance : Childish Gambino “Redbone”

Best R&B Song : “That’s What I Like” Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip (Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Album : The Weeknd Starboy

Best R&B Album : Bruno Mars 24K Magic

Best Rap Performance : Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.”

Best Rap/Sung Performance: Kendrick Lamar f/ Rihanna “LOYALTY.”

Best Rap Song : “HUMBLE.” K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II(Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar DAMN.

Best Country Solo Performance : Chris Stapleton “Either Way”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance : Little Big Town “Better Man”

Best Country Song : “Broken Halos” Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album: Chris Stapleton From A Room: Volume 1

Best Gospel Performance/Song : CeCe Winans “Never Have to Be Alone”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song : Hillsong Worship “What a Beautiful Name”

Best Gospel Album : CeCe Winans Let Them Fall in Love

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album : Zach Williams Chain Breaker

Best Roots Gospel Album : Reba McEntire Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope

Best Latin Pop Album : Shakira El Dorado

Best American Roots Performance : Alabama Shakes “Killer Diller Blues”

Best American Roots Song: “If We Were Vampires” Jason Isbell (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit)

Best Americana Album : Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit The Nashville Sound

Best Bluegrass Album [tie] The Infamous Stringdusters Laws of Gravity and Rhonda Vincent and the Rage All The Rage – In Concert Volume One

Best Traditional Blues Album : Rolling Stones Blue & Lonesome

Best Contemporary Blues Album : Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ TajMo

Best Folk Album : Aimee Mann Mental Illness

Best Reggae Album : Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley Stony Hill

Best Children’s Album : Lisa Loeb Feel What U Feel

Best Spoken Word Album : Carrie Fisher The Princess Diarist

Best Comedy Album: Dave Chappelle The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas

Best Musical Theater Album : Dear Evan Hansen

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media : La La Land

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media : La La Land

Best Song Written for Visual Media: “How Far I’ll Go” Lin-Manuel Miranda (Auli’i Cravalho)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals : “Putin” Randy Newman (Randy Newman)

Best Recording Package : [tie] El Orisha De La Rosa (Magín Díaz) and Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) (Father John Misty)

Best Album Notes : Lynell George Otis Redding Live at the Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical : 24K Magic (Bruno Mars)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical : Greg Kurstin

Best Remixed Recording : “You Move (Latroit Remix)” Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)

Best Music Video : Kendrick Lamar “Humble.”

Best Music Film : The Defiant Ones

