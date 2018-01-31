Black Panther Royal Premiere

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Black Panther Royal Premiere

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

 

Black Panther

Source: Marvel Studio / Marvel Studio

 

 

Last night was the debut screening of Marvel’s newest addition Black Panther starting Michael B. Jordan, Directed by Ryan Coogler, the Marvel movie starring Chadwick Boseman, and  Lupita Nyong’o is one of this year’s most anticipated films and the highest grossing pre-sale movie in Marvel history. Check out some of the amazing on lookers (who are all celebs) and their outfits!

 

15 Examples Of Hollywood Whitewashing In Movies (PHOTOS)

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Examples Of Hollywood Whitewashing In Movies (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 15 Examples Of Hollywood Whitewashing In Movies (PHOTOS)

15 Examples Of Hollywood Whitewashing In Movies (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 weeks ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 10 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos