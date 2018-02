Russ Parr: ‘No No No, I’m Being Human’

Russ Parr and entrepnuer and broadcaster Armstrong Williams get into an argument on air over President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

“The speech was good. It was not divisive, it was not offensive. And it was very eloquent and it was very presidential,” explained Williams.

Parr didn’t think so and began listing the ways in which the President mis represented dreamers and immigration in his speech by using hurting families for political gain.

That’s when the conversation got heated. “You’re being bias, you’re being bias,” repeated Williams. Parr responded, “No no no, I am being human.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: