Colts’ Linebacker Edwin Jackson Killed After Being Struck By A Car

Written By: Nia Noelle

Detroit Lions v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a driver along the side of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

According to the Indy Star, the police said Jackson and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon were standing near a stopped vehicle when a black Ford F-150 pickup truck drove onto the emergency shoulder and struck them both.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 37-year-old Alex Cabrera Gonsales of Indianapolis, tried to flee the scene on foot and is suspected of being intoxicated.

The Colts signed Jackson to their practice squad back in December of 2015. During the 2016 season, he started eight of the 16 games that he played in, before being sidelined this past season with an injury.

Indianapolis Colts posted a statement about Jackson’s unfortunate death on Twitter. See the post below:

Owner Jim Irsay also released a statement via Twitter:

SOURCE: Indy Star | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

