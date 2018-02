50 CENT: Get Trademarked Or Die Tryin’

50 Cent just went in front of a judge to ask for court protection — for some of his best-known titles.

Fif’ already has his name trademarked, and now TMZ reports wants that he same treatment for a bunch of things, including Get Rich or Die Tryin’ — the title of his debut album. He just signed an eight-figure deal with Starz and is reportedly looking to slap those titles on future projects.

He’s also looking for exclusive rights to the title “Hustler’s Ambition” — for use on a line of high-end menswear.

Fasho Thoughts:

Trying to get protection for a song or book title is tricky — he may not have luck there.

In the good old days, Fitty would have had a simpler way to keep people off his territory.

He just found a few million dollars in Bitcoin he’d forgotten about — the man gets rich without tryin’!

