Russ Parr: Kevin Hart Should Have Stayed In His Lane!

Kevin Hart really made a fool of himself at the Philadelphia Eagles trophy presentation after they won the Superbowl. A drunk Hart tried getting on stage and he wasn’t very succesful, but he owns up to it in an Instagram video informing children not to drink. Russ and the team name off all the people who could have made it on the stage.

