Trump Uses The Death Of An NFL Player To Push His Racist Immigration Policy

The president tweeted a totally heartless response.

Posted 21 mins ago
President Trump probably smiled from ear to ear after learning that the person arrested for the drunk driving death of a Black NFL player on Sunday was an undocumented immigrant who was previously twice deported.

The president has a history of using tragedy to promote his anti-immigrant agenda. That was the case in the fatal shooting of a woman in San Francisco by an undocumented Mexican immigrant in 2015. Trump used the tragedy to promote his opposition to so-called sanctuary cities that offer immigrants protection from federal law. And it’s certainly the case here because he’s openly discriminated against African Americans for decades and recently targeted Black football players protesting social injustices.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning–two days after the car crash–how “disgraceful” it was that a person twice deported could reenter the country and kill an American. In what appeared to be a second thought, chances are someone told him to fire off a tweet of condolence, which obviously should have come first.

Jackson would not have wanted his death used for politics, his friend Chad Bouchez told CBS News:“I don’t think Edwin would have judged anyone on where they were from or anything else.”

Trump spent the football season tweeting warnings and insults at Black athletes who protested police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. Most of his venom was directed at former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who initiated the protest. Trump famously called him a “son of a b**ch.”

Who does Trump think he’s fooling with his superficial care about Jackson to promote his anti-immigration agenda.

Photos