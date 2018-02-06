Not Christ-Like: Ben Carson Reportedly Wants To Raise The Rent On Housing Aid Recipients

Photo by

National
Home > National

Not Christ-Like: Ben Carson Reportedly Wants To Raise The Rent On Housing Aid Recipients

We should all be outraged.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Ben Carson continues to fail America by being the  unqualified secretary of the  Department of Housing and Urban Development. From ignoring an Obama-era rule to give fair housing to low-income people to possibly violating ethics laws by having his family involved at HUD, Carson is the definition of deplorable. Now, it has gotten worse.

According to a leaked draft of legislation, HUD wants to raise the rents for housing aid recipients. Newsweek reports, “The drafted legislation would allow work requirements of up to 32 hours per week, and would require families who receive housing assistance to devote a larger percentage of their income towards paying rent.” The document was dated January 17, 2018 and a HUD spokesperson would not comment on the document directly. However, Diane Yentel, the president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, tweeted this on Friday, “Work requirements don’t lead to stable employment or a path out of poverty. Cutting housing benefits won’t create the jobs & opportunities needed to lift families out of poverty.”

Yentel also told Newsweek budget cuts to HUD will be “devastating.”

What is deeply despicable about HUD’s latest stunt under the poor management of Ben Carson is that the Obama-era rule, which they blocked on January 1,  allowed low-income people to afford housing in areas with better schools and access to jobs. Of course people want to work, but if there are little to no jobs in your area — that aren’t a starvation wage — how are you supposed to survive? Furthermore, “work requirements” will give the government an excuse to keep people off housing. What if someone can’t find a 32-hour a week job? For someone like Ben Carson, who grew up poor in Detroit, to continuously co-sign hateful legislation — while his family allegedly benefits — is disturbing. We should all be outraged.

Isn’t Ben Carson a man of God? His treatment of low-income people is not very Christ-like.

SOURCE: Newsweek

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Not Christ-Like: Ben Carson Reportedly Wants To Raise The Rent On Housing Aid Recipients

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 7 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos