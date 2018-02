JERMAINE DUPRI: Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Congratulations to Jermaine Durpi, who is the second rapper elected to the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. (Jay-Z was inducted last year.)

Dupri is widely known for his record label So-So Def, which had artists like Da Brat and Bow Wow, and for writing songs with Usher, Mariah Carey, and more.

The rapper, producer and mogul will be inducted along with John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson, Kool & the Gang, Allee Willis, Bill Anderson and Steve Dorff.

JD celebrated the news with a short video, in which he could barely contain his own excitement, writing, “I can’t believe this!” before literally screaming out in unbridled joy.

Fasho Thoughts:

It’s a big milestone for JD, who has quietly been putting in work for decades now.

Dupri’s songwriting credits include Usher’s “Burn” and “My Boo,” Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together,” Alicia Keys ‘ “Girlfriend” and his own “Welcome to Atlanta.”

‘ “Girlfriend” and his own “Welcome to Atlanta.” Will there ever be a Ghostwriter’s Hall Of Fame?

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying the impact Dupri’s had on the music

