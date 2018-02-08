Features
High Science: U. Cincinnati To Study Blunt Usage Among Black People

No word yet on if they’re seeking volunteers.

LaTrice Montgomery, an assistant professor at The University Of Cincinnati will conduct a study on blunt use in the Black community and the marketing that helps drive it.

The study will seek ways to reduce heavy blunt use, which have been associated with higher risks of “cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases due to high levels of carbon monoxide exposure,” according to Montgomery’s notes.

Blavity reports:

(The University) was awarded the National Institute on Drug Abuse Mentored Patient-Oriented Research Career Development Award (K23) and will receive $726,000 over five years to study the development of digital health intervention for African American young adult blunt smokers.

LaTrice Montgomery will serve as the lead researcher on the project. It’ll be the first study to assess and develop specific blunt use intervention as there is little data available in regards to pairing tobacco and marijuana.

