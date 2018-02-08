Feature Story
Kendrick Lamar & Sza Takes Us To Infinity And Beyond With Stunning ‘All The Stars’ Video

Kendrick Lamar drops 'All The Stars.'

Written By: Nia Noelle

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is a visual masterpiece just as it is an action-packed experience. And so are the ethereal visuals to accompany the soundtrack’s first release All The Stars.

Directed by Dave Meyers and The Little Homies, All The Stars takes us to infinity and beyond with stunning cinematography and out-of-this-world effects that pay homage to African and ancestral culture.

The Kendrick Lamar helmed project features appearances by 2 Chainz, Future, The Weeknd, Khalid, Swae Lee, Sza and Kendrick’s Cali brethren SOB x RBE. Black Panther: The Album comes days into Black History month and days before the worldwide premiere of the critically-acclaimed Black Panther film.

Black Panther: The Album drops February 9.

Photos