Don Juan Fasho: Movies Opening This Week!

FIFTY SHADES FREED (Romance)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian and Ana fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared life of luxury.

WHO’S IN IT? Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Kim Basinger, Arielle Kebbel, Luke Grimes

TRIVIA:

The third and final installment in the Fifty Shades series.

series. The Fifty Shades Freed book was first published in April 2012.

book was first published in April 2012. The lead single from the soundtrack, “For You” by Rita Ora and Liam Payne, came out in January.

FIFTY SHADES FREED: Ana (Dakota Johnson) asks Christian (Jamie Dornan) if he wants to have children. OC: …with anyone. :30

THE 15:17 TO PARIS (Drama)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? The true story of American soldiers who discover a terrorist plot on a Paris-bound train.

WHO’S IN IT? Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Judy Greer, Jenna Fischer

TRIVIA:

Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos are the actual soldiers who saved the day in Paris.

The trio won $250,000 on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in October 2016.

in October 2016. Skarlatos competed on season 21 of Dancing With the Stars and finished in third.

THE 15:17 TO PARIS:The guys (Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos ) talk about skipping their trip to Paris. OC: …deal with it. :44

PETER RABBIT (Animated)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Feature adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s classic tale of a rebellious rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer’s vegetable garden.

WHO’S IN IT? James Corden (voice), Daisy Ridley (voice), Margot Robbie (voice), Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson

TRIVIA:

Daisy Ridley and Domhnall Gleeson also star in the Star Wars movies.

movies. Margot Robbie and Domhnall Gleeson recently starred in Goodbye Christopher Robin .

. Based on the Peter Rabbit stories by Beatrix Potter. The first, The Tale of Peter Rabbit, came out in 1902.

PETER RABBIT: Peter Rabbit (James Corden) orders his pals to stop farmer McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) by putting a bag over his head while driving. OC: …wet willy. :25

