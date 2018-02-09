Features
Here’s Why Fans Are Freaking Out Over Cleveland Sending Isaiah Thomas To The Lakers

This one's a kick in the gut

Welp, there goes that….

After only one season on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Isaiah Thomas has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Back in August, the Cavs acquired Thomas in a larger trade for Kyrie Irving, who was vocal about wanting to leave Cleveland. Now, 6 short months later (only only having played 15 games with the team because of his hip injury), Isaiah is already on his way to another team.

On Wednesday night–one day before the trade was announced–Thomas expressed his desire to stay right where he’s at and to not be traded anywhere else. He spoke after winning against the Timberwolves last night saying, “I’m tired of being traded. That’s not a good thing, but, I just want to be where I’m wanted. I like it here. It hasn’t been as planned, but I definitely want to be here. We definitely have a real chance to win an NBA championship and I want to be a part of that.”

The now soon-to-be Lakers player had been traded 3 times in his 7 NBA season prior to this new news, and it’s no doubt that Thomas must be pretty distraught right now. Before his move to Cleveland, he was very vocal about not wanting to move again, so this must be a kick in the gut for the point guard.

Not only do some people feel bad for Isaiah, but many think that the Lakers are gearing up to get LeBron James on the team–which has been the rumor for a while–so this trade is only further fueling that fire.

Here's Why Fans Are Freaking Out Over Cleveland Sending Isaiah Thomas To The Lakers

Photos