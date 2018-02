Must See: Kevin Hart Interviews LaVar Ball In A Tub Of Ice

How do they come up with this stuff?

In Kevin Hart’s new YouTube show “Cold As Balls,” the comedian will interview athletes as they both sit in freezing cold tubs of ice.

Kevin Hart has a new show on the LOL Network called "Cold as Balls": https://t.co/4b6KjokY0a His first guest: LaVar Ball It is more ridiculous than you can even imagine 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lzNH9VencJ — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) February 8, 2018

