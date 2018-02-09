National
Home > National

ALL NEW CAVS: Cavs, Kings and Jazz agree to 3-team Trade with 10 Players

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Cavs, Kings and Jazz agree to 3-team trade.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

BREAKING News: Cavaliers Trade Isaiah Thomas, Iman Shumpert, Derrick Rose…

The Cleveland Cavaliers making huge news with almost half the team gone… yes all the players we grew to love are now gone. Cavs making multiple moves in the hours before today’s NBA trade deadline.
Also: BREAKING | CAVS Trade Isaiah To Lakers For Jordan Clarkson & Larry Nance!
Also: Cavs Cleaning House: Trade Iman Shumpert, Derrick Rose & Dwayne Wade
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, here’s how the deal works:After agreeing to trade Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cavs have reportedly agreed to trade Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose to Utah as part of a three-team deal involving the Sacramento Kings.Cleveland Cavs: Trade Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose to the Utah Jazz. Cavs also send Iman Shumpert and 2020 second round pick (via Miami) to Sacramento.Utah Jazz: Trade Rodney Hood to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Trade Joe Johnson to the Sacramento Kings.Sacramento Kings: Trade George Hill to the Cleveland Cavaliers.https://www.instagram.com/p/Be8rDssHRED/&nbsp;

For now the Cavs have added Rodney Hood, George Hill, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. so far ahead of the league’s 3pm trade deadline.

So far here is the new Cleveland Cavaliers team.

 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos