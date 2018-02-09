Tevin Campbell Takes To Twitter To Address The Rumor That Quincy Jones Molested Him

And while Tevin Campbell’s name came up during the interview, with Quincy singing his praises, the former teen star took to Twitter on Thursday to clear up any misconceptions about his relationship with the music mogul.
Apparently, there have been rumors circling on and off for years that Quincy molested Tevin when he was a teenager. However, the “Can We Talk’ singer is clear: That just never happened.
“Now Im trending folks will really say some disgusting things. ‘Tevin was molested by Quincy’,” Tevin wrote along with laughing emojis.
“GTFOH wit the devil,” he concluded.
However some folks just aren’t buying Tevin’s account of his innocent relationship with Quincy:
Tupac long exposed Quincy Jones bi-sexual and predatory tendencies. It's long been said that he sodomized Tevin Campbell as a minor. I'd like to see Hollywood release his entire file while he's busy releasing everybody else's.
As we previously reported, Quincy’s interview with Vulture also revealed that he used to date Ivanka Trump, who is 48 years his junior!
“I used to date Ivanka, you know,” he began.
“Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, ‘Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.’ I said, ‘No problem. She’s a fine m*therf*cker.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.”
