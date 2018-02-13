Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump (Impersonators) Arrive Together at the Winter Olympics

Photo by

Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump (Impersonators) Arrive Together at the Winter Olympics

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Source: Ryan Pierse / Getty

Neither President Trump nor North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are on hand for the Pyeongchang Winter Games, but they were there in spirit. Or at least, two rather convincing impersonators showed up to give the opening ceremony crowd a thrill on Friday shortly after Team U.S.A. appeared in the Parade of Nations. The resemblance is downright uncanny, yes?

All over social media, images of these jokers began popping up, including this photo from the Josh Rogin and video from Chelsea James, both hailing from the Washington Post.

According to Yahoo Sports, however, the excitement didn’t last long because the ensuing ruckus caused the impersonators to be promptly escorted out of the festivities. However, the duo didn’t leave without “the attention they so clearly sought out.” NPR’s Melissa Block saw it all happen.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Carl Court and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Ryan Pierse, Getty Images, and Uproxx

Video, Third Picture, and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

Photos