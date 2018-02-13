Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Omarosa Manigault & Keshia Knight Pulliam Face Off On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

This wasn't going to end well for anyone involved.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-TRUMP-POLITICS

Source: DOMINICK REUTER / Getty

Omarosa Manigault and Keshia Knight Pulliam had a heated exchange over Bill Cosby and the president.

It’s only been days since Omarosa stepped foot in the Celebrity Big Brother house, and she has already found herself in a sticky situation.

With nothing but time on their hands, the contestants have a chance to get to know one another. They also have a chance to get into plenty of arguments, and that’s exactly what happened when Keshia asked how Omarosa could support Donald Trump.

While the exact details of her exit from Trump’s White House remain unclear, Omarosa is standing by her actions while working under the president. She argues that despite the blatant undercurrent of racism in Trump’s presidential campaign, she was simply too close to notice the division it was causing.

“When you’re in the middle of the hurricane, it’s hard to see the destruction on the outer bands,” she told Keshia.

That’s when Omarosa brought up Keshia’s loyalty to Bill Cosby, who has been in some trouble of his own.

“Since you’re asking me, you stood strong by somebody who you have known and have been loyal to and have known for a long time and who has supported you, and people judged you for that,” Omarosa said. “But only you know the inner workings of your relationship with Mr. Cosby. That’s the same thing with me and Mr. Trump.”

Keshia refused to let that argument slide, and she immediately refuted Omarosa’s statement.

“It’s comparing apples to oranges,” she replied. “It’s a different situation because this man [Trump] is running the country and being the voice of a whole country of people.”

RELATED STORIES:

Watch Symone D. Sanders And Don Lemon Destroy Omarosa

Girl Bye! ‘Big Brother’s’ Omarosa Cries That America Will Not Be ‘OK’ Under Trump

Keshia Knight Pulliam Denies Custody Dispute With Ed Hartwell

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Omarosa Manigault & Keshia Knight Pulliam Face Off On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos