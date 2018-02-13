Omarosa Manigault & Keshia Knight Pulliam Face Off On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Omarosa Manigault and Keshia Knight Pulliam had a heated exchange over Bill Cosby and the president.

It’s only been days since Omarosa stepped foot in the Celebrity Big Brother house, and she has already found herself in a sticky situation.

With nothing but time on their hands, the contestants have a chance to get to know one another. They also have a chance to get into plenty of arguments, and that’s exactly what happened when Keshia asked how Omarosa could support Donald Trump.

While the exact details of her exit from Trump’s White House remain unclear, Omarosa is standing by her actions while working under the president. She argues that despite the blatant undercurrent of racism in Trump’s presidential campaign, she was simply too close to notice the division it was causing.

“When you’re in the middle of the hurricane, it’s hard to see the destruction on the outer bands,” she told Keshia.

That’s when Omarosa brought up Keshia’s loyalty to Bill Cosby, who has been in some trouble of his own.

“Since you’re asking me, you stood strong by somebody who you have known and have been loyal to and have known for a long time and who has supported you, and people judged you for that,” Omarosa said. “But only you know the inner workings of your relationship with Mr. Cosby. That’s the same thing with me and Mr. Trump.”

Keshia refused to let that argument slide, and she immediately refuted Omarosa’s statement.

“It’s comparing apples to oranges,” she replied. “It’s a different situation because this man [Trump] is running the country and being the voice of a whole country of people.”

