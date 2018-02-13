Feature Story
Xscape Changes Name to Xscap3 + Signs With CAA

New name. New deal. Boss moves.

The remaining members of Xscape have decided to rebrand now that they’re moving forward a trio.

After Kandi Burruss left the group, it seemed like the right time for a makeover.

Tiny, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott have remixed their name and will go by Xscap3! The change couldn’t have come at a better time.

According to Billboard.com, the ladies have signed a new deal with CAA that places them among the likes of Kanye West, Cardi B, Wu Tang Clan, and Tiny’s man, T.I.

Xscap3 is getting right to work as the prep to release a new album, Here For It, on March 3 via their own label, XSCAP3 Entertainment.

As they prep their next release, Tiny, Tamika, and LaTocha are also in the midst of filming a documentary, titled Memory Lane, that will take viewers inside the making of the group.

Xscap3 won’t leave everyone hanging for long, though. They’re getting ready to show their fans some love by dropping a new single, also titled Memory Lane, on Valentine’s Day!

Photos