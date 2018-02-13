Exclusives
Idris Elba Proposed To His Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre & She Said Yes! [VIDEO]

Written By: Old School 100.3

Idris Elba

Source: David M. Benett / Contributor / Getty

Actor and heartthrob Idris Elba is officially off the market because he and his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre are engaged or at least they appear to be.

According to People, Elba popped the question on Saturday at Rio Cinema in London, before a screening of his big screen directorial debut Yardie. A video of the proposal was shared by someone on Instagram. See the video below:

 

So far, the reps for Elba have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment about the engagement. However, we do know that that Elba and Dhowre met and fell in love while he was making his 2017 thriller The Mountain Between Us and have been together ever since.

Elba has also been married twice and has two children, a daughter Isan, who is 15 years old and a son Winston, who is 3 years old.

#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba’s New Bae Is So Beautiful We Can’t Even Be Mad

#CouplesWeLove: Idris Elba’s New Bae Is So Beautiful We Can’t Even Be Mad

Idris Elba's girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre is serving on the red carpet, on the arm of one of the most desired men in Hollywood.

