Features
Home > Features

JAY-Z Grabs Mic To Speak At Trayvon Martin Peace Rally

During the Martin family’s annual “Peace & Talk Walk,” Mr. Carter spoke to the hope that Trayvon lives forever as a “beacon of hope.”

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Shawn 'JAY Z' Carter, the Weinstein Company and Spike TV Announce Documentary Event Series on Kalief Browder

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

JAY-Z currently has a documentary on Trayvon Martin’s tragic story in the world, and he showed up to support the Martin family in Miami for their annual “Peace & Walk Talk.”

Hov took the mic to say:

“It’s a beautiful thing that Sybrina and Tracy are doing with their strength… Thank you, for being here. It’s the support you guys are showing, and the strength that Tracy Sybrina and the family are showing. We want to make sure we stand in support and never forget. Trayvon serves as a beacon of light to all the people out here. So you guys will never have to go through the pain and the hurt that these guys went through. His name will sit alongside some of the greats who lost their life to push our culture forward. The Martin Luther Kings, the Gandhis. That’s the intention that we set, that his name serves as a beacon of light and hope, and push us in a better direction.”

Watch the full video of his speech below:

Special guest #JayZ at the #TrayvonMartin Peace Walk & Talk! #TeamTrayvon

A post shared by LaShannon Petit (@lala_bangs) on

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading JAY-Z Grabs Mic To Speak At Trayvon Martin Peace Rally

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos