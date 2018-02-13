Entertainment
Woman Thinks She’s Married To Tyler Perry Although They’ve Never Met

Written By: Nia Noelle

Karla’s daughters took her to Dr. Phil for a public intervention. According to her daughters, Karla is being scammed by a man she believes is Tyler Perry. Karla began engaging with the alleged “Tyler Perry” on Facebook but they have never spoken or met in person. In fact, after a year of communicating online, “Tyler” asked Karla to marry him. He even claims she’s the biological mother of the two-year-old son she did not give birth to.

Karla’s daughters are pleading with her to understand that she’s being scammed and that the man she met and is giving money to is not the real Tyler Perry. Karla believes that is impossible.

Watch the Dr. Phil clip below.

Photos