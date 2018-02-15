Chris Rock Drops Comedy Special on Netflix, Here’s the Review

Chris Rock Drops Comedy Special on Netflix, Here's the Review

Written By: Nia Noelle

Via | EW

Chris Rock is repentant and wiser in new comedy special Tamborine: review

KRISTEN BALDWIN

February 14, 2018 AT 03:00 AM EST

When last we saw a Chris Rock standup special — HBO’s Kill the Messenger in 2008 — it brought us the comedian as we were used to seeing him: Sharply dressed in shades of black, walking back and forth across the stage relentlessly as he pummeled the crowd with sharp observations about race, class, and a presidential candidate named Barack Obama. (“In America, that’s about as black as a name can get,” he noted wryly.)

Now, after a 10 year break, Rock is back with the new Netflix special Tamborine, and the comedian we see before us today has changed. Or maybe it’s more accurate to say he’s more developed — not necessarily as a comic, but as a man. Dressed casually in a t-shirt and jeans, his trademark pace slowed to an amble, the 53-year-old comedian spends a good portion of Tamborine ruminating on the “man lessons” he’s learned over the last 10 years — a decade which featured his very public divorce from his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton-Rock, in 2014.

