Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Don Juan Fasho: MOVIES OPENING THIS WEEK !

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

BLACK PANTHER (Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

WHO’S IN IT? Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Martin FreemanForest WhitakerAndy Serkis

TRIVIA:

  • The fighting in this movie is based on African martial arts.
  • The Black Panther comic book character was created in July 1966, two months before the founding of the Black Panther Party.
  • Wesley Snipes pitched a Black Panther movie with him as the star in the ’90s.
  • Ava DuVernay turned down an offer to direct Black Panther.
  • Director Ryan Coogler, who got the job, previously helmed Creed.
  • Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman also both appeared in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

BLACK PANTHER: Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) chase some bad guys. OC: …show-off. :25

BLACK PANTHER: Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) gets help from Shuri (Letitia Wright) while fighting on the hyperloop. OC: …okay. :11

Chadwick Boseman on where we find his character at the beginning of Black Panther. OC: …everyone together. :36

Lupita Nyong’o says Black Panther is “unapolegetically black.” OC: …you know. :40

   

EARLY MAN (Animated)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Set at the dawn of time, Dug and his sidekick Hognob unite their tribe against a mighty enemy to save their home.

WHO’S IN IT? Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Eddie Redmayne, Timothy Spall, Richard Ayoade

TRIVIA:

  • It was released on January 26th in the U.K.
  • Made by the same British animation company who did Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit and Shaun the Sheep Movie.
  • The budget was $50 million.

 

EARLY MAN: Dug (Eddie Redmayne) tells the group what they must do to save their valley. OC: …a mine? :26

 

Also opening in limited release: Samson, a retelling of the Biblical story. Starring Taylor JamesRutger Hauer and Lindsay Wagner.

donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Movies , opening , This , Week

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Don Juan Fasho: MOVIES OPENING THIS WEEK !

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos