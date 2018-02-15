BLACK PANTHER (Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

WHO’S IN IT? Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis

TRIVIA:

The fighting in this movie is based on African martial arts.

The Black Panther comic book character was created in July 1966, two months before the founding of the Black Panther Party.

Wesley Snipes pitched a Black Panther movie with him as the star in the ’90s.

Ava DuVernay turned down an offer to direct Black Panther.

Director Ryan Coogler, who got the job, previously helmed Creed.

, who got the job, previously helmed . Andy Serkis and Martin Freeman also both appeared in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

BLACK PANTHER: Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) chase some bad guys. OC: …show-off. :25

BLACK PANTHER: Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) gets help from Shuri (Letitia Wright) while fighting on the hyperloop. OC: …okay. :11

Chadwick Boseman on where we find his character at the beginning of Black Panther. OC: …everyone together. :36

Lupita Nyong’o says Black Panther is “unapolegetically black.” OC: …you know. :40

EARLY MAN (Animated)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Set at the dawn of time, Dug and his sidekick Hognob unite their tribe against a mighty enemy to save their home.

WHO’S IN IT? Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Eddie Redmayne, Timothy Spall, Richard Ayoade

TRIVIA:

It was released on January 26th in the U.K.

Made by the same British animation company who did Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit and Shaun the Sheep Movie .

and . The budget was $50 million.

EARLY MAN: Dug (Eddie Redmayne) tells the group what they must do to save their valley. OC: …a mine? :26

Also opening in limited release: Samson, a retelling of the Biblical story. Starring Taylor James, Rutger Hauer and Lindsay Wagner.

