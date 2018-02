OSCARS: First Presenters Announced

It’s officially time to start getting excited about the Oscars. The first round of awards presenters have been announced.

They are Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Greta Gerwig, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Daniela Vega. As the reigning Best Supporting Actor, Ali will likely present Supporting Actress, and as Best Supporting Actress, Davis will probably hand out Supporting Actor.

The Oscars air live on ABC on March 4th.

Fasho Thoughts:

One great thing about the Oscars is most of the show is actual awards.

is most of the show is actual awards. Chadwick Boseman probably would have been on the show anyway, but now he’s a superstar.

Tiffany Haddish is so funny. I hope the let her do more than just read a winner’s name.

