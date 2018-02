Whose Team Does Klay Thompson Want To End His Career Playing For?

Like most basketball players, the good ones seem to always entertain the idea of moving to another team or an even better team than the one they are currently playing with. However, this isn’t the case for Klay Thompson as he is sure that he only wants to end his career playing for one team, the one he started with, ‘The Warriors’.

Being one of the first players eligible for free agency in 2019, the 6-foot-7 marksman told reporters he was looking forward to finishing his career with the team that initially drafted him.

“I’ve always said that. Playing for one team your whole career is definitely special. Only so many guys have done it in professional sports, so it’ll be a goal of mine. Hopefully it all works out.”

In the business that the NBA has become over the last couple of decades, very few are able to play with only one team.

Read More: NBA.com

Also On 100.3: