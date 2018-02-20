Air Force Academy Sergeant Used Michael Jordan In Racist ‘Gaudy’ Chain Rant

Photo by

National
Home > National

Air Force Academy Sergeant Used Michael Jordan In Racist ‘Gaudy’ Chain Rant

His letter was a litany of racist microaggressions.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

An email from an Air Force Academy sergeant to his cadets raised the racism flag on Wednesday.

Master Sgt. Zachary Parish wrote a complaint about cadets’ untrimmed haircuts not complying with AFA regulations, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported. He then tried to tell students that basketball legend Michael Jordan had good grooming habits and always appeared well put together in public. But Parish couldn’t make his point with relying on several microaggressions, including pointing out that Jordan refrained from wearing a “gaudy chain around his neck.”

“He [Jordan] was never seen with a gaudy chain around his neck, his pants below his waistline, or with a backwards baseball hat on during public appearances,” Parish wrote.

Whether intentional or unintentional, a microaggression is always taken as a derogatory message. In this case, the sergeant’s words are a clear insult directed at African Americans…and folks have good reason to be outraged over microaggressive statements like Parish’s.

Considering the backlash, the school pulled the standard move by apologizing for the incident and issuing a statement on teaching racial sensitivity. But, the drama didn’t end there.

Col. Julian Stevens, vice commandant of cadets at the academy, emailed a rebuke of Parish’s words and defined microaggressions. Stevens wrote, Microagressions such as these are often blindspots/unintentional biases that are not often recognized, and if they are recognized they are not always addressed.”

Both emails found their way to a Facebook group full of Air Force sergeants, who were upset about the colonel showing “oversensitivity” to Black folks. Stevens was also criticized by the academy for speaking out of turn.

With the backlash, Stevens, at least, said something instead of being silent on the matter. Yes, he used privilege to point out that Parish’s statements were utterly wrong—and racist. But the real wrong was committed by Parish in making those offensive comments.

It’s worth noting that Parish’s email happened at the same time as Air Force Academy Superintendent and Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria publishing an open letter about why diversity matters at the AFA on CNN.

SEE ALSO:

The Florida School Shooter Is A Racist Terrorist, So Why Won’t Police Call Him That?

Steve Harvey Will Not Face Ex-Wife In Court After $60 Million ‘Torture’ Lawsuit Thrown Out

trayvon martin hoodie up

Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin On His 23rd Birthday

10 photos Launch gallery

Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin On His 23rd Birthday

Continue reading Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin On His 23rd Birthday

Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin On His 23rd Birthday

Today would have been Trayvon Martin's 23rd birthday, but he was senselessly murdered on February 26, 2012. Trayvon helped to spark a movement and he will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Today, we honor his life in photos. Rest in power, Trayvon.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos