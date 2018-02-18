Racists Post Images Of Battered Women To Claim They Were Attacked By ‘Black Panther’ Fans

Your life has to be deeply meaningless if you are making up stories about being attacked simply because a superhero movie is unapologetically Black. This is the case for some Black Panther haters.

Ryan Coogler‘s Black Panther opened yesterday and the racists are on fire. Some are even going as far to make up lies that white people are being attacked at the theaters where Black Panther is playing. See the stupidity below.

Racist trolls post fake attack images to coincide with release of Marvel's Black Panther https://t.co/rlNfOfIQsI pic.twitter.com/iVcD8h4nck — Stuff (@NZStuff) February 17, 2018

@cthagod Racist trolls are using google pictures of battered white women saying they were attack at the “Black Panther” movie. pic.twitter.com/OQUKUHf00U — Anre' (@only1anre) February 16, 2018

When you're so racist you tweet a fake attack by Blacks at a Black Panther screening and use a photo stolen from Flickr as "evidence." https://t.co/moj1M0pSAo The original photo source (form 2009)https://t.co/vhKDkxJ6ld pic.twitter.com/L1gYvhtCRo — Mark Sweeney (@MarkSweeney) February 16, 2018

One idiot even used an image from the horror series The Walking Dead.

My friend and I went to the #BlackPanther premier and he was brutally beaten for “not belonging there” by an angry group who did not have tickets. Very sad, night ruined pic.twitter.com/Con2bmU2Ag — . (@WHIT3IV3RS0N_) February 16, 2018

Black and brown folks are not thinking about white people when they go see Black Panther because The first of its kind superhero film has nothing to do with whiteness. Nothing is going to stop the power of the Marvel film — Deadline.com is already reporting, “Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther is now looking at the sixth best opening of all-time, based on 3-days, with an estimated $185.4M per industry projections and a mind-blowing $212.1M over four days.”

Black Panther is slaying and the results will be legendary.

