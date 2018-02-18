Racists Post Images Of Battered Women To Claim They Were Attacked By ‘Black Panther’ Fans

Photo by

National
Home > National

Racists Post Images Of Battered Women To Claim They Were Attacked By ‘Black Panther’ Fans

Nothing will stop the superhero film from being a success.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Your life has to be deeply meaningless if you are making up stories about being attacked simply because a superhero movie is unapologetically Black. This is the case for some Black Panther haters.

Ryan Coogler‘s Black Panther opened yesterday and the racists are on fire. Some are even going as far to make up lies that white people are being attacked at the theaters where Black Panther is playing. See the stupidity below.

One idiot even used an image from the horror series The Walking Dead.

Black and brown folks are not thinking about white people when  they go see Black Panther because The first of its kind superhero film has nothing to do with whiteness. Nothing is going to stop the power of the Marvel film — Deadline.com is already reporting, “Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther is now looking at the sixth best opening of all-time, based on 3-days, with an estimated $185.4M per industry projections and a mind-blowing $212.1M over four days.”

Black Panther is slaying and the results will be legendary.

SEE ALSO:

The Florida School Shooter Is A Racist Terrorist, So Why Won’t Police Call Him That?

Steve Harvey Will Not Face Ex-Wife In Court After $60 Million ‘Torture’ Lawsuit Thrown Out

PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics: figure skating team event, ladies' short programme

From Maé Bérénice Méité To Jesse Owens: 18 Iconic Olympic Fashion Moments

18 photos Launch gallery

From Maé Bérénice Méité To Jesse Owens: 18 Iconic Olympic Fashion Moments

Continue reading From Maé Bérénice Méité To Jesse Owens: 18 Iconic Olympic Fashion Moments

From Maé Bérénice Méité To Jesse Owens: 18 Iconic Olympic Fashion Moments

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos