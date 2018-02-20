Study Shows Blacks Value Community Involvement More Than Whites

Photo by

National
Home > National

Study Shows Blacks Value Community Involvement More Than Whites

“It is not surprising that helping each other lies at the heart of their beliefs about community and finances,” says Evan Taylor, African American Market Director, Mass Mutual.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

A new study revealed that when it comes to finances African Americans are more likely to support their family, friends, and the local communities that they reside in more than Whites, Black Enterprise reported.

The survey, which was conducted by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., was designed to observe how individuals from different racial backgrounds perceive community involvement and prioritize their finances. According to the research, 80 percent of African Americans believe that its essential to be involved in your community; only 66 percent of Whites agreed. The study also illustrated that 90 percent of Black people believe that it’s crucial to support each other and over 60 percent of survey participants have provided financial support for those who were close to them.

Evan Taylor, who serves as the African American market director at Mass Mutual says that the results of the survey are indicative of how important the sense of community is to Black people. “Throughout history, African Americans have had to rely on each other, oftentimes to survive,” he said in a statement. “Therefore it is not surprising that helping each other lies at the heart of their beliefs about community and finances. Although no strangers to tough economic times, sacrificing to support each other, particularly family and friends, is a huge part of black culture and community.”

Although a high percentage of African Americans believe that it’s important to support each other, only 32 percent share information about their financial status. Taylor says that these findings illustrate the need for Black people to have conversations surrounding wealth-building in their communities.

There have been several platforms created to encourage African Americans to support each other. Last year, entrepreneur Mandy Bowman created an app for her Official Black Wall Street platform that makes it easier to locate and shop at Black-owned businesses.

SEE ALSO:

New App Allows You To Locate Black-Owned Businesses

Black Lives Matter Creates Interactive Map Of Black-Owned Businesses

Huge Crowds Rally At Women's Marches Across The U.S.

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

Continue reading 11 Powerful Images At The Women’s March 2018

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

Hundreds of thousands of women marked the one year anniversary of the 45th president's inauguration by taking to the nation's streets as part of the 2018 Women's March to bring attention to political, social and personal issues that have risen controversially to the forefront over the past 365 days. As usual, Black women were out in force on the front lines, making their voices heard. Take a look at this selection of photos that captured the emotion associated with the marches that took place in cities all across the country. https://twitter.com/CoreyTruth87/status/954900078665355265 https://twitter.com/andie_gayle/status/954880227875815424

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos