DONALD TRUMP: Blasts Oprah

Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
Donald Trump didn’t limit his tweeting to the Russia scandal on Sunday — he also went after Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah hosted a segment of CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday in which she asked a panel of Michigan voters about Trump’s first year in office. The segment was actually a follow-up to another six months ago in which the same 14 people appeared on the program. Although the group was split evenly between Trump supporters and detractors, the President seemed to feel the whole thing was biased.

He tweeted late Sunday night, “Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!”

Winfrey has already said she won’t run for President in 2020.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The 14 people on the panel actually remained in touch independent of the show after their segment together in the fall.
  • After 11 p.m. on a Sunday night, you lash out on Twitter about something you watched on TV that night, and you want us to believe Oprah is insecure?
  • Try as she might, Oprah just isn’t capable of remaining totally objective about Trump.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS

