Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Ryan Coogler Thanks ‘Black Panther’ Fans And Cast In Emotional Letter

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Ryan Coogler, director of the hit movie 'Black Panther', in Washington, DC.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Ryan Coogler is emotionally overwhelmed by the support Black Panther is receiving and penned a personal letter to express his gratitude. The young director thanked fans, the Black Panther cast and the team who worked on the film.

Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku in the Marvel masterpiece, also shared his appreciation for Coogler on social media.

The support for Black Panther continues to pour in and the movie continues to break box office records. Panther generated $462.3M through Tuesday, Deadline reports.

RELATED STORIES:

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Panther Stars Bet On Black For The BAFTA Awards

#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…

Marvel Studios Black Panther Welcome To Wakanda New York Fashion Week Showcase

'Black Panther's' M'Baku Has The Internet's Womb In A Stir

13 photos Launch gallery

'Black Panther's' M'Baku Has The Internet's Womb In A Stir

Continue reading ‘Black Panther’s’ M’Baku Has The Internet’s Womb In A Stir

'Black Panther's' M'Baku Has The Internet's Womb In A Stir

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos