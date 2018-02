Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Suffering From Graves’ Disease

Wendy Williams has revealed that she is suffering with Graves Disease and has to immediately take time off to deal with her illness per her doctor’s orders.

A rep for “The Wendy Williams Show” says they’ll be running reruns of her show during her 3-week hiatus after Wednesday’s episode … while going on to call her a “true champion” whose health comes before all else.

Wendy announced at the top of Wednesday’s show that she’s suffering from Graves’ disease … an immune system disorder. She says one of the symptoms effects the muscles behind her eyeballs … which she tried to turn into a joke. READ MORE

