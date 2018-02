Withrow High School On Lock Down!!!

Withrow High School was on lock down this morning.

Cincinnati Police said they are on scene investigating after they received numerous 911 calls reporting various incidents with the school.

Nine calls were made between 9:12 a.m. and 9:44 a.m. Thursday, police said. A social media threat also was made, said Lauren Worley, spokeswoman for Cincinnati Public schools.

This is just sad and this is not a joking matter. As more details com in on this I will keep you up to date. (FOX19)

