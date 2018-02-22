Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Wendy Williams Steps Down From Her Show Temporarily Again Due To Her Health

Written By: Sam Sylk

Posted 12 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Wendy Williams taped her last live show, for the next two weeks, yesterday after announcing that she had contracted a medical condition that will require her to put her health first and step down from her show for three weeks.

Williams has been diagnosed with ‘Graves Disease’ along with hyperthyroidism, a disorder that affects the immune system. This would make sense with her fainting in October, which was suggested that her custom was to heavy and she overheated and again last week, Last week, she canceled three shows due to flu-like symptoms, which she posted about on social media, before going to the doctor this week.

After two months of canceling appointments with her endocrinologist for business meeting instead, Williams finally kept her appointment and got the news on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

Williams was not happy about the news or about her show being shut down for three weeks and vowed to sit down for two weeks instead. The show will run reruns of “The Wendy Williams Show” for during her hiatus

“My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — as of today, three weeks of vacation,” she announced. “What? Who are you? I was pissed. I’ll be back in two. I’m not an heiress — who is going to pay my bills? Are you serious? I’m just saying, I come from working class.” ~ Wendy Williams

Williams shared details on what she has been experiencing, she stated that the Graves disease “squeezes the muscles behind the eyeballs,” and that sometimes it like she has “birds swimming around in my head.” Most will agree that it is time for Wendy to put herself and her health first, the fans will wait for her healthy return.

Get well soon Wendy.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Wendy Williams Steps Down From Her Show Temporarily Again Due To Her Health

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos