Wendy Williams Steps Down From Her Show Temporarily Again Due To Her Health

Wendy Williams taped her last live show, for the next two weeks, yesterday after announcing that she had contracted a medical condition that will require her to put her health first and step down from her show for three weeks.

Williams has been diagnosed with ‘Graves Disease’ along with hyperthyroidism, a disorder that affects the immune system. This would make sense with her fainting in October, which was suggested that her custom was to heavy and she overheated and again last week, Last week, she canceled three shows due to flu-like symptoms, which she posted about on social media, before going to the doctor this week.

After two months of canceling appointments with her endocrinologist for business meeting instead, Williams finally kept her appointment and got the news on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

Williams was not happy about the news or about her show being shut down for three weeks and vowed to sit down for two weeks instead. The show will run reruns of “The Wendy Williams Show” for during her hiatus

“My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — as of today, three weeks of vacation,” she announced. “What? Who are you? I was pissed. I’ll be back in two. I’m not an heiress — who is going to pay my bills? Are you serious? I’m just saying, I come from working class.” ~ Wendy Williams

Williams shared details on what she has been experiencing, she stated that the Graves disease “squeezes the muscles behind the eyeballs,” and that sometimes it like she has “birds swimming around in my head.” Most will agree that it is time for Wendy to put herself and her health first, the fans will wait for her healthy return.

Get well soon Wendy.

