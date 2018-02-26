Here Are The Attacks, Accusations and Hate Spewing From Trump’s CPAC Talk

National
Here Are The Attacks, Accusations and Hate Spewing From Trump’s CPAC Talk

CPAC

Twitter is already having a field day.

 

Trump’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) speech on Friday morning felt like a circus act to many who were watching. The president played ringleader, crafting a show that came off as nothing more than a public attempt to fan the flames of impeachment by firing up his base audience.

Trump did his usual pomp-and-circumstance routine: lie, deny and attack. Let’s start with his little trick of trying to make Hillary Clinton‘s freedom disappear. Trump called Clinton a “crooked candidate” before the crowd erupted in a chant of “Lock her up.” Watch this below:

Trump also tried to make arguments against arming teachers disappear, too. He doubled down on teachers carrying concealed weapons, saying that would have stopped the Parkland Florida shooting tragedy. And in an expected move, he praised the NRA.

He also tried to pull a stunt with the Democrats, juggling hateful comments about them and immigrants. He told the audience that Democrats were “unresponsive” about DACA and were dead wrong for acting on behalf of “alien immigrants” and sanctuary cities. Then, he tried to keep pushing for his U.S.-Mexico border wall to appear.

As for the rest of Trump’s show, he went for the smoke and mirrors act. The president claimed that he had the “most successful first year of any presidency.” (WTF?) He praised his pick of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, slammed Obamacare for the millionth time and touted that Black unemployment “lowest of the low” line again. Oh heck no!

Though his base may have been buying what Trump was selling, one man in the crowd was not. Kudos, sir.

‘Traitor! He’s a traitor! Shame on conservatives! Shame on you,” a protester screamed while he was escorted out of the event.

Here are some of the other folks who gave support for the unofficial #TimesUp on Trump movement.

SOURCE: NewsOne.com

Photos