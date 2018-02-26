Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About The Flu Shot

Written By: Sam Sylk

Posted 14 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Dr. Timothy J. Cunningham, a graduated from Morehouse College and Harvard University as well as holds the rank of a US Navy Commander as a member of the EIS has gone missing.

A couple of weeks ago via social media a missing person photo for Dr. Timothy J. Cunningham starting floating asking if anyone had seen him. Cunningham had reportedly went home early from work as he was not feeling well and planned on wrapping up his work home from home; he has not been heard from since.

Prior to his disappearance, Cunningham’s family stated that he warned them and others about the flu shot and warned them that in  the event of his disappearance or death it would be related to him knowing secret information about the outbreak.

Cunningham, whose an expert on contagious epidemic had been deployed to spearhead the combat on the Zika and Ebola virus. Other media outlets have reported that earlier this year he stated;

“Some of the patients I’ve administered the flu shot to this year have died, I don’t care who you are, this scares the crap out of me. We have seen people dying across the country of the flu, and one thing nearly all of them have in common is they got the flu shot.”

Cunningham is 5’11 and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information or tips are being asked to call 911 or Atlanta’s Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

Prayers are with the family in finding Dr. Timothy J. Cunningham safely.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About The Flu Shot

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos