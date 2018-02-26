Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About The Flu Shot

Dr. Timothy J. Cunningham, a graduated from Morehouse College and Harvard University as well as holds the rank of a US Navy Commander as a member of the EIS has gone missing.

A couple of weeks ago via social media a missing person photo for Dr. Timothy J. Cunningham starting floating asking if anyone had seen him. Cunningham had reportedly went home early from work as he was not feeling well and planned on wrapping up his work home from home; he has not been heard from since.

Prior to his disappearance, Cunningham’s family stated that he warned them and others about the flu shot and warned them that in the event of his disappearance or death it would be related to him knowing secret information about the outbreak.

Cunningham, whose an expert on contagious epidemic had been deployed to spearhead the combat on the Zika and Ebola virus. Other media outlets have reported that earlier this year he stated;

“Some of the patients I’ve administered the flu shot to this year have died, I don’t care who you are, this scares the crap out of me. We have seen people dying across the country of the flu, and one thing nearly all of them have in common is they got the flu shot.”

Cunningham is 5’11 and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information or tips are being asked to call 911 or Atlanta’s Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

Prayers are with the family in finding Dr. Timothy J. Cunningham safely.

Also On 100.3: