BlackGirlsRock: Cynthia Marshall Taking Over As Dallas Mavericks Interim CEO

According to ESPN, the Dallas Mavericks have named Cynthia Marshall, a former top executive at AT&T, as their new interim CEO.

Via ESPN

Marshall will be formally introduced at a news conference later Monday. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also will be present at the news conference.

Marshall was named AT&T’s chief diversity officer in March 2015 and also served as the company’s vice president of human resources.

This news comes a week after the Mavericks were accused of protecting two former employees, one with a history of domestic violence and the other an ex-CEO facing allegations of rampant sexual harassment, according to a scathing Sports Illustrated story.

ESPN reports that Mavericks have retained New York law firm Krutoy Law to conduct an investigation into the reported complaints.

