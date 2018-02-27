Features
Home > Features

Watch: Jesse Williams Talks Why It Was Important For Him To Make His New App, BLeBRiTY

Williams is making sure representation keeps spreading

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2016 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter/BET / Getty

Jesse Williams has been making his way to the top of the tech industry for a while now. His first venture into the teach universe was with his venture Ebroji, and now, he’s got another one with his latest app, BLeBRiTY.

Launched a few months back in November, BLeBRiTY is Williams’ version of a charades-inspired game which, in his own words, is a celebration of pop culture that “makes the revolutionary decision to not exclude black people.”

The actor-turned-innovator recently stopped by Complex’s office to play a few rounds of BLeBRiTY with their staff members, and also made a point to discuss the importance of the game–which is why he decided to get into the tech space in the first place. Williams said,  “I saw that so much in tech and social media is driven by black culture; we’re dictating fashion, expression, language, music, art. But we don’t own any companies…We weren’t employed at any of those companies. We were swagging out everyone else’s companies.” So, he did something about it.

Jesse just announced today that BLeBRiTY is both the #1 Word Game and Trivia Game in the app store, also marking it the Game Of The Day coinciding with it’s success. You can check out the game by following the link in Williams’ tweet below.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Watch: Jesse Williams Talks Why It Was Important For Him To Make His New App, BLeBRiTY

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos