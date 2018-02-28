Entertainment
FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING: Students Return To Class

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
Students are returning to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida today, two weeks after 17 students and staff were gunned down.

Heartbroken and terrified students are being greeted at the school by a heavy police presence and teachers who have been back at the school for two days preparing for the students’ arrival. Principal Ty Thompson tweeted, “Remember our focus is on emotional readiness and comfort, not curriculum, so there is no need for backpacks. Come ready to start the healing process.”

The gates to the high school are covered with flowers, posters and messages of support. The section of the school where the shooting took place remains cordoned off. (WCBS-TV)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The healing process will take some time. Returning to school today is just the beginning.
  • Principal Ty Thompson spoke with Columbine High School administrators to get some advice on how to handle the return to school.
  • Unfortunately there is no magic formula for dealing with this sort of thing.
