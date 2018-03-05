Entertainment
OSCARS: Favorite Dress of Tiffany Haddish

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Tiffany Haddish wore her favorite dress to the Academy Awards. (New York Post)

She’s worn it several times, starting with the red carpet premiere of last summer’s comedy Girls Trip. Tiffany wore it a second time in November to host Saturday Night Live.

She explained during the opening monologue, (quote) “My whole team told me it’s taboo to wear it twice. I don’t give a dang about no taboo. This is an Alexander McQueen gown. It’s a 4,000 dollar dress. I’ll wear this dress multiple times! Real talk.”

True to her word, last night Tiffany had on the same Alexander McQueen to present at the Oscars. As she’s joked before, (quote) “I feel like I should be able to wear what I want. When I want. How many times I want — as long as I FeBreze it!”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Social media already nominated Tiffany Haddish to replace Jimmy Kimmel as host of the Academy Awards. Tiffany said last night (quote) “If I’m paid, I’m down. ‘Cause, you know, I got bills to pay. I gotta pay for these dresses.” (Entertainment Tonight)
  • Tiffany wore on to the stage Ugg slippers under her Alexander McQueen!
  • She’s working hard for new endorsement deals with Uggs and Febreze. Tiffany already reps Groupon.
  • She and Maya Rudolph presented two awards — Best Animated Short and Live Action Short.
  • Future NBA hall-of-famer Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in the animated short Dear Basketball.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Photos