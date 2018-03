BILL COSBY: Fails To Get Sex Assault Case Dismissed

A judge today (Monday) refused to dismiss Bill Cosby‘s sex assault case.

The disgraced comedian appeared in a suburban Philadelphia courtroom, where, according to the New York Daily News, his new legal team “argued that travel and phone records prove his alleged assault of Andrea Constand could not have occurred between December 30th, 2003 and January 20th, 2004, as she has claimed.” The date is important because there’s a 12-year statute of limitations and Cosby was arrested on December 30th, 2015.

Judge Steven O’Neill denied the motion for dismissal and said the date of the alleged incident was for the jurors to determine.

Cosby’s retrial is still set for April.

