Brad Pitt Agreed To Shoot His Shot At Tiffany Haddish In A Year If They’re Both Still Single

We're definitely here for this.

Victoria Uwumarogie, MadameNoire

Posted 3 hours ago
Tiffany Haddish provided us with one of the best (and the Blackest) moments during Sunday night’s Academy Awards when she came out to joke about the #OscarsSoWhite controversies the show has faced with fellow funny woman Maya Rudolph. But soon after the show ended, Haddish kept the laughs going while chatting with Kelly Ripa for Live! with Kelly and Ryan’s post-Oscars show on Monday.

While playing a game of Marry, Date and Ditch with Ripa, she shared with the host that she met Brad Pitt during post-show festivities. Somehow, they left each other with the agreement that in a year, if they weren’t both taken by someone else, they would try their hand at something. Of course, it didn’t sound that romantic when Haddish told the story, but it was definitely funny.

“Oooh, I just met him in the elevator,” she said. “He said in one year if he’s still single and I’m single, we gonna do it, so you know what that means…”

It all sounded like it would be the chance of a lifetime — until the 38-year-old remembered that he has quite a few children. Six, including three biological kids and three adopted children he raised in his nearly 12-year relationship with Angelina Jolie.

“But he do got seven kids,” Haddish joked. “I don’t know if I could deal with a man that’s got that many kids.”

That is in line with a recent interview the Girls Trip star did where she admitted that she wasn’t crazy about the idea of dating a man with kids.

“I did that before. I don’t want to do that again,” she said to PEOPLE in February. “It’s all situational, it depends on the situation. But that’s not really something I’m looking for. I’m not really open to that.”

“Now if somebody comes along and he’s amazing, the kids are amazing, then maybe,” she added. “But from my experience, it’s usually the kids are really amazing and then I end up liking the kid more than I like them. I’m like, ‘I’m here for the kid! I want the kid to be a great human because they still have a chance and you’re still an a——.’ And I just end up protecting the kid.”

But all in all, in her chat with Ripa, she still seemed open to the idea of linking up with the Hollywood hunk.

“He just told me to wait a year!”

