DWAYNE JOHNSON: Daughter Has Emergency

Dwayne Johnson is thanking first responders and hospital staff for saving his daughter’s life.

The Rock is staying mum on what exactly happened to his two-year-old daughter, Jasmine. The Rock dialed 911 and Jasmine took an ambulance ride for treatment at UCLA’s emergency room.

The Rock told his 101 million Instagram followers, “Things got a lil’ hairy this weekend. Thank you, LAFD first responders & UCLA medical team. We’re grateful to you all and if you ever need anything, I got your back.” (E! News)

Fasho Thoughts:

Jasmine is fine, thankfully.

Two-year-olds get into everything. Tide pods?

The Rock played first responders in a few movies including Baywatch and San Andreas .

and . His next movie, Rampage arrives one week sooner to April 13th. Since The Avengers: Infinity War moved its release date into April, other films changed their arrival dates to stay out of Marvel’s way.

