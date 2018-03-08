Feature Story
Sade’s New Song For ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Is Finally Here

"Flower of the Universe" is Sade's first new song in seven years.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Songstress Sade Adu just released “Flower of the Universe,” an original song penned for Ava Duvernay‘s upcoming flick, “A Wrinkle In Time,”

The track features the legend’s smooth vocals over a No I.D. produced track. I.D. was a mentor to Kanye West and most recently produced “4:44” Jay Z‘s hugely successful 2017 album.

Last month, Duvernay tweeted the news ahead of the song’s release.

“I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME,” the tweet read.

The movie, which opens March 9, is based on the best-selling children’s book and stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Storm Reid.

“Flower of the Universe” is Sade’s first new release in seven years following her 2010 studio album, Solider Of Love.

