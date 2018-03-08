Save Your Coin: Rihanna Might Have A New Lingerie Line In Development

Rihanna has had major success with Fenty Beauty, Puma x Fenty, collaborations with Manolo Blahnik and her sock line with Stance. The recording artist and fashion mogul might possibly be adding lingerie designer to her resume.
The 30-year-old did not show at all during fashion month and while Fenty x Puma might not be on the calendar, it might be because the star was busy thinking of sexy bras and panties for you. WWD reported that the Bajan beauty has been working with TechStyle Fashion Group for the past year on a lingerie line. Get excited because apparently the samples have already been produced! Nevertheless, neither Rihanna nor Shawn Gold (CMO for Techstyle) would comment on the deal.
This will undoubtedly be a lucrative partnership with Rihanna’s star power to get people to spend their dollars and TechStyle Fashion Group past success with celebrity collaborations. TechStyle Fashion Group has worked with Kim Kardashian West where they “co-founded” ShoeDazzle. Kimora Lee Simmons was the President of JustFab, another deal that TechStyle Fashion Group is behind. There are talks that this deal with Rihanna will set the company up in a strong position to file for an IPO.
We’re already thinking of all the possibilities of what this lingerie line will look like! Nevertheless, we’re sure it will be sexy and have a signature Rihanna flair. Hopefully, it will also be inclusive of multiple sizes and body types.
Will you be buying the collection? Take our poll below:
Beauties, what do you think the line will entail? Tell us in the comments!
