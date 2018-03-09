Feature Story
Kofi Siriboe Reveals Who He’s Dating!?

Written By: Nia Noelle

The Paley Center For Media's 11th Annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Los Angeles - OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Ladies clutch your pearls because it seems that the fine Kofi Siriboe has a girlfriend!  The actor revealed his love for the model Duckie Thot via his Instagram Account.

Duckie is of Sudanese heritage but is from Australia.  She has a sister named Nicki that is a popular YouTuber and often appears on her sisters videos.  Duckie is well known for modeling for Fenty Beauty, her color is #490 is case you were wondering, and couture brand Moschino.

Kofi posted two gorgeous pictures of the model calling her “my love” in celebration of International Women’s Day.

We aren’t sure how long the two have been linked but we did find a picture of the pair on her Instagram account from October 20, 2017 where the two looked cozy.  Kofi replied to the picture Duckie posted with a very chocolate angel emoji.

We are so here for this gorgeous chocolate couple… can you imagine the beautiful babies they would have?!

 

