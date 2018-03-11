Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

WTH! Woman Runs Over Her ‘Sugar Daddy’ After He Stopped Buying Her Things!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

In today’s world not much shocks us anymore but this story takes the cake.

In the state of Georgia, a 47-year old woman by the name of Junmakia Henley has just been sentenced to 25 years, with 15 to serve in prison for running over her “sugar daddy” with her car after he tried to end their relationship.

According to Patch.com, she met the man at a local Wal-Mart, from there he asked her out. Over the next several days, they went out and she allowed him to buy her gifts and take her out. However according to the Cobb County District Attorney’s office, by  the end of the week, the man “grew tired of being used and asked her to leave.”

Based on the title of this story, she obviously did not take this news well, so she reportedly drove to his house, sat in his driveway and when he came out she backed up, then drove toward her victim, causing him to end up on the car’s hood.

If that’s not enough, she reversed causing him to fall to the ground and then she drove over him again before leaving the home, according to Patch.com.

Thankfully the man was able to call for help and survived this brutal attack. While she on the hand will be spending at least 15 years in prison.

According to reports, it took the jury only 30 minutes to convict her on charges. We can only imagine why.

SOURCE: Patch.com | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading WTH! Woman Runs Over Her ‘Sugar Daddy’ After He Stopped Buying Her Things!

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos