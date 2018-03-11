Browns Making Moves; Added 3 Players and Got Rid of Kizer and Shelton

Browns Making Moves; Added 3 Players and Got Rid of Kizer and Shelton

The Cleveland Browns have been bottom-feeding in the NFL for a better part of the last 20 years. Countless GM’s, coaches and quarterbacks have tried to lead us into respectability but all have inevitably failed (some much, much, MUCH worse than others).

So far for the 2018 they appear to be trying to change the trajectory of this defunct franchise.

The new Browns? Making sense of a trade bonanza

The stockpiling-draft-picks era of the Cleveland Browns has come to a close. With Sashi Brown fired and replaced by traditionalist general manager John Dorsey, it’s no surprise that the Browns put some of their record-setting draft capital to work by trading for a trio of veterans on Friday afternoon. In three separate deals, the Browns sent out midround selections in the 2018 and 2019 drafts along with former starting quarterback DeShone Kizer for three veterans who should help the team win in the short term. It’s not difficult to understand why the Browns made these trades, but it’s a sign that they’re stuck paying what amounts to a competitiveness tax.

