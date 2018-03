Sad News: Common and Angela Rye Are Over

Looks like Common and Angela Rye are back on the “Single” for now. Over the weekend news broke that this power couple had called it quits on their relationship but will forever remain friends.

One can’t help but to wonder what is going on with Common who has been romantically linked to signer Erykah Badu, actresses Kerry Washington and Taraji P. Henson and of course to tennis player Serena Williams.

Does Common get bored quickly and easily or is he falling short of the women he ends up with expectations? For now, we can all sit back and see who his next prey will be.

Photo: Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

